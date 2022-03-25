People are being encouraged to take part in Earth Hour, taking place on Saturday 26 March from 8.30-9.30pm.

Earth Hour started in Sydney in 2007 and is the WWF’s flagship movement to protect the planet.

It is a community-led movement with millions of people turning off their lights in a symbolic action to raise awareness of the impacts of climate change and biodiversity loss.

Landmarks including the Sydney Opera House, Eiffel Tower, Empire State Building, Christ the Redeemer and more will all go dark in solidarity.

Individuals, communities, businesses and organisations in more than 180 countries and territories have been inspired to take tangible action by the movement.

To sign up, take part and go into the draw to win a seven day trip to Queensland, visit their website: earthhour.org.au/?_ga=2.189690347.1796987414.1648163761-173143043.1647897430