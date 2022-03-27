College scores ‘perfect 10’

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

In just 10 years, the Doveton College success story has built on the belief that every child can succeed.

On academic measures, the college has soared despite being in one of the state’s most disadvantaged suburbs.

Last year, during the ravages of Covid, it ranked the third-equal highest in numeracy improvement in the state.

Lockdowns and remote learning brought out the best in the college, principal Debra Gibson told a celebration of the college’s 10th birthday on 23 March.

“The college ethos of service to families and their children came to the fore.

“When many social commentators said communities were becoming more disadvantaged we saw the opposite.

“We saw all of our community working together, supporting each other.”

In 2019 the college ranked among the top 20 Victorian schools for NAPLAN growth.

“These achievements are not a one off,” Ms Gibson said.

“They are built upon 10 years of hard work, passion and commitment. A shared belief that everyone can be successful.”

The college sets high expectations, helps each students as an individual and works closely with their families.

The school’s architect Laurence Robinson said the premise was: “If you want to make a difference, you had to do it early in a child’s life.

“And you can’t tackle social issues in isolation, but at a whole community level.”

In other words, parents and families are supported as part of its Australian-first Our Place model.

The college is not just a school, but a community hub day and night.

Within the campus, there’s a ‘one-stop shop’ of service providers and supports.

For the adults, there is job skills training, allied health, counselling, adult education such as English language courses.

There are 180 parents in adult education on-site and up to 100 volunteering in the college’s classrooms.

“The idea that parents don’t have to knock on all these different doors to get help,” Mr Robinson says. “That’s been the real success behind the model.”

Founding principal Brett New says the college’s “one-door policy” still exists.

“People only have to tell their story once and then they’re directed to all the support the family needs to reach their potential.

“It’s the reason the place was built.”

At the celebration, Ms Gibson paid tribute to philanthropist Julius Colman – “the man whose vision inspired Doveton College”.

Mr Colman was convinced that high-quality early learning was the foundation for lifelong success, she said.

Doveton College became the “lighthouse” for the Colman Foundation’s Our Place model.

Our Place has since rolled out into 10 schools in partnership with the State Government.

Mr Colman was unable to attend the 10th birthday. But he delivered a message via Ms Gibson:

“I am incredibly proud to have worked with all of you for the 10 years in building Doveton to what it is today.

“We have done something that has almost never been seen in the world.

“The issue for all of us now is to get the word out there and for what we have learned to become a cornerstone part of what governments do in all disadvantaged areas of Victoria.”

Doveton College holds its Open Night on 27 April, 4.30pm-7pm.