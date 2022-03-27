If you have concerns about a disability worker you can tell us.

The Victorian Disability Worker Commission has launched a new campaign encouraging people to make contact if there are concerns about a disability worker’s behaviour or quality of work.

People with disability, their families and carers might feel nervous about raising a concern, however the Commission has a skilled and friendly team to assist callers.

The service is free, confidential and available to everyone.

Victorian Disability Worker Commissioner Dan Stubbs said no matter how big or small a concern might be, if something doesn’t feel right about a disability worker, the Commission’s team can listen to the concerns and act if required.

“As we hear the stories being told at the Royal Commission into abuse and neglect of people with disability, we are reminded how critical it is to protect vulnerable people from harm and neglect by stopping people who pose a serious risk of harm from providing disability services.

“I know most disability workers are highly committed and provide excellent care to people with disability. However, we know there are times when people will have concerns and even when people with disability can be harmed. So if you have any concerns about a disability worker, our team is here to listen, help and guide you as we understand it can be difficult to take the step of contacting us.

“It’s important that people with disability feel safe with their disability worker and sharing a concern or making a complaint can help improve the standard of disability workers and quality of care for everyone. We will work with you or your advocate on the outcome you’d like to achieve,” he said.

The Commission’s team can deal with complaints about any disability worker in Victoria, regardless of how they are funded or how the disability worker is employed.

All Victorian disability workers are required to comply with the Commission’s Code of Conduct and registered workers must meet set standards for safety, skills and professionalism.

The safeguards are part of the Government’s zero-tolerance approach to neglect and abuse of people with disability, developed in response to recommendations of the Victorian Parliament’s 2016 Inquiry into Abuse in Disability Services.

The Commission team can be contacted about a concern or complaint by calling us on 1800 497 132 between 9.30am and 4.30pm, Monday to Friday, meet us face to face or mail us at Level 20, 570 Bourke Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, via the website vdwc.vic.gov.au/complaints through in-language interpreters and via the National Relay Service 1300 555 727 or SMS 0423 677 767.

In addition, the Commission runs regular information sessions. To find out more visit the website vdwc.vic.gov.au or email education@vdwc.vic.gov.au