1-metre gap divides VCAT, Casey

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A proposed double-storey dwelling built just one metre from an existing home in Doveton has been approved by the state’s planning tribunal despite Casey Council’s opposition.

On appeal, Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal member Christopher Harty ruled on 23 March that the 1.156-metre gap between dwellings at 107 Kidds Road was “acceptable” though “not perfect”.

“It will allow for movement and a sense of separation.”

There was also “reasonable” access to daylight for both dwellings, as well as “satisfactory” private open space.

Mr Hendry noted the original brick home and a large canopy tree on the 582-square-metre corner block would be retained – which helped respect the predominantly single-storey neighbourhood’s character.

Overall, the proposal was a “reasonable” and “modest” response, and not an over-development, Mr Harty stated.

“It will be a change to the existing local housing stock and to the character of the neighbourhood.

“However, I find the extent of change is not significantly at odds with the neighbourhood character of the area.

“The proposal will contribute to improving the physical presentation of the local area and help upgrade the local housing stock with embellishments to the existing dwelling and a new double storey contemporary dwelling.”

Casey Council argued that the gap between dwellings was at odds with the neighbourhood character and blocked access to the sun in both homes, the council argued.

The council stated the proposal didn’t meet Rescode safety, setbacks, daylight access and detailed design.

Applicant Mohammad Abdullah argued that it was a “modest sized contemporary dwelling” that took advantage of dual street frontages.

There were no formal objections from neighbours.