Dandenong’s instant millionaire

A Dandenong man says he’ll no longer wince at the petrol bowser after scooping more than $1.1 million in a recent TattsLotto draw.

He was one of five division-one winning entries in the draw on Saturday 26 March.

“I’ll finally be able to fill up my car with petrol after this win,” he joked.

“I’m shocked at the moment, but I’m not old enough to stop working so I think I’ll set myself and my family up and get back to it this week.

“I just want us to be secure in life. I’ll look at a few investments and try a keep a level head.”

For the past few months, he’d been using numbers that were significant to his family, he said.

The winning ticket was bought at Endeavour Lotto & News at Endeavour Hills shopping centre.

Endeavour Lotto & News owner Usharani Vinu said she was excited to help someone’s dreams come true.

“We can’t wait to share this exciting news with all of our customers this week,” she said.

“It’s been an incredible run. This is our 29th division one winning ticket sold in the store and the first for 2022.

“Our shop’s motto is ‘dreams come true here’, and they obviously do.”

The winning numbers in the TattsLotto draw 4245 were 21, 13, 22, 2, 33, 8, with supplementary numbers 10 and 27.