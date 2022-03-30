Second charged over Springvale death

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A second person has been charged over the death of a Springvale woman in February.

An 18-year-old Noble Park woman was arrested by Homicide Squad detectives and charged with being an accessory to a serious indictable offence.

She was bailed to appear in Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 4 April.

The charge relates to a 41-year-old woman being found dead in her home in Glendale Road on Thursday, 10 February, police say.

A 20-year-old Springvale man, Tia Minhinnick, was arrested on 14 February and charged with her murder.

He has been remanded to appear for committal mention at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 7 June.

Police say the two accused and the victim were known to each other.