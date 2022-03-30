ALP pledge for Albanian hub

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Federal Labor has pledged $750,000 towards a new Albanian cultural centre in Dandenong South.

The cultural centre would be based at Albanian Islamic Centre of Dandenong mosque.

Isaacs MP Mark Dreyfus said the cultural centre would be a place to “bring the Albanian community together and will greatly benefit our local community”.

“I am a great supporter of the Albanian community, and that solidarity continues with this election commitment.

“The Albanian community has made a significant contribution to Australia, and this election commitment under a Labor Albanese Government will help deliver a new Albanian Cultural Centre.”

Bruce MP Julian Hill said the Albanian community were “incredibly hard-working Australians who have never previously asked for government support”.

“I am glad that they now have, as this new cultural centre will transform the existing building to serve the entire Albanian community, with a special focus on engaging young people, which is terrific.”

Australian Albanian Community Association of Dandenong – Keshava president Riza Kaupi said the cultural centre was “essential to the Albanian community”.

“Mark and Julian are long-time supporters of my community and many multicultural cultural groups across their electorates of Isaacs and Bruce.

“The announcement highlights this commitment to the Albanian community.

“We have been working very hard to bring this cultural centre to life.

“When finished, the new centre will transform the Albanian Islamic Centre Mosque into a significant cultural meeting place for my community.”