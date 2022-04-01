Yarraman car park boost

Yarraman railway station’s car park is set to expand, the State Government has announced.

Construction has started on the upgrade includes 55 extra car spaces, new accessible parking bays, bicycle parking, lighting, CCTV and a secured Parkiteer bike cage.

Extra trees, shrubs and grasses are also being planted.

The new car park is expected to open later this year.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams called it a “great win for our community”.

“We’re making sure locals can get a park at Yarraman train station and get where they need to go.”

Keysborough MP Martin Pakula said: ““I know the community is thrilled to get the extra car parking at Yarraman Station, making it easier to find a car space and catch the train.”

The works are part of the Level Crossing Removal Project, with Nar Nar Goon, Drouin and Upper Ferntree Gully’s station car parks also being expanded.