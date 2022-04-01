New look Redbacks on the hunt

By Lachlan Mitchell

Hampton Park is ready to fight back in season 2022 with the Redbacks finding themselves in the Southern Football Netball League (SFNL) Division 2 competition this year.

Former Doveton star Nathan ‘Nanga’ Wilson will once again take coaching duties into his hands for his second season at the helm.

Wilson made his way across to Robert Booth Reserve after a successful stint at the Doveton Eagles.

Wilson and side are hoping that the enthusiasm his side has shown, through the pre-season, can resonate come round one.

“The little amount of football we have had in the last 18 months, to have the amount of commitment from the players it’s just been great,” Wilson said.

“We have had three practice matches and we are looking forward to Doveton in round one.”

Hampton Park has been formidable at the recruiting table, adding a litany of experience and youth to the list.

“We have just managed to recruit Jye King from East Keilor, who is a ruck/forward,” Wilson said.

“He has played some really good footy in the East Keilor competition.

“King has won the goal-kicking out there a couple of time so we are really happy to have him on-board.

“We have also added Ryan Hillard from Bunyip, who won a couple of premierships at Berwick before moving over to Bunyip.

“Trent Thomas, who is a Sandringham listed player, he won a couple of premierships at Berwick as well.

“He’s been a stand out this pre-season and in the practice matches.”

Hampton Park has also kept a keen eye on finding youth as well, to ensure the clubs’ on-field future.

“We managed to pick up a few young guys from the Narre Warren, Beaconsfield area,” Wilson said.

“A whole group of mate’s eight to ten of them.

“The average age of the group has dropped significantly, they are all 21.

“To have that injection of youth is absolutely vital.”

The side is optimistic this season with all the teams starting from a blank slate after two interrupted seasons.

“We think we be competitive this season…it’s so hard to tell with such little footy being played,” Wilson said.

Division two looks very different this season with Doveton being introduced into the league after moving away from the Outer East Competition.

Highett will also feature in Division 2 after dropping out of Division 1.

“In the last 18 months it’s hard to line everything up especially when you have got teams like Highett coming down,” Wilson said.

The evenness of the competition really stands out to the Redbacks coach this season.

“All the other teams have also done their bit of recruiting throughout the year,” he said.

It’s a really strong competition and if you’re not ready to go on your day, you can get beaten. That the message to the players to always be on.

“It’s a really great tight competition.

“It’s hard to put a ceiling on expectation and we won’t know a month into the competition where we sit or where anyone sits.”