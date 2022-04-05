Endeavour Hills Murder Arrest

Homicide Squad detectives have arrested a man in Queensland on Tuesday 5 April as part of their investigation into the 2020 death of a woman in Endeavour Hills.

A 28-year-old Nerang man was arrested in Nerang today with the assistance of Queensland Police.

The man has been charged with murder and will face the Roma Street Magistrates’ Court in Brisbane on the afternoon of 5 April, where detectives will apply to have him extradited to Victoria.

Today’s arrest follows the death of a 27-year-old Endeavour Hills woman on Friday 6 November, 2020.

Emergency services were called to a property on Haverstock Hill Close after the woman was located deceased inside the home about 7pm.

The pair were known to each other and police are not looking for anyone else at this time.