Stingray and Power on the winners list

By Lachlan Mitchell

The next batch of AFL stars has hit the production line in the NAB League.

The Dandenong Stingrays and Gippsland Power both kicked off their 2022 campaign with strong wins.

The Stingrays faced the Eastern Ranges at Skybus Stadium on Saturday.

The Stingrays got off to a great start thanks to Ned Moodie who kicked his first of many for the afternoon.

The Eastern Rangers fought back to lead by a solitary goal at the quarter-time break.

Moodie got his second early in the second term to even the score.

Jai Culley also got his name on the scoreboard helping his side to a one-point half-time lead.

Moodie one again popped up, again wrestling back momentum in the third term. Moodie’s fifth goal giving his side the ascendancy going into the final break.

Jaxon Binns stepped up kicking a valuable goal to help his side push ahead in the final term.

The Stingrays winning by 14 points to hold off a fast-finishing Eastern Rangers.

Taj Campbell-Farrell finishing with 31 touches in a midfield masterclass.

Stingray’s head-coach Nick Cox was full of praise for his side.

“Across the board we represented pretty well,” he said.

“It was important to showcase the boy’s talent and execute the way we want to play to the strengths of our squad.

“There were a lot of individual moments by most players.”

Ensuring players talents are on show come draft time is a top priority for Cox.

“In a development program, it’s important to showcase boy’s talents offensively and defensively,” Cox said.

“It something we want to work on to get that balance back and not to waiver from being brave.

“Being able to execute what they can do when they have ball in hand is something I want to drive moving forward.”

The Gippsland Power also came away with a strong win over the Bushrangers by 49 points.

Bailey Humphrey and Jonti Schuback both stepped up booting three goals each.

Coby Burgiel was also a standout picking up 25 touches as well as kicking two goals.

Gippsland Power coach Rhett McLennan was happy with his side’s performance after an interrupted pre-season

“We thought we might have gone in under-prepared from a game-sense point of view,” he expressed.

“We haven’t played as many practice matches, but we have been doing a lot of match-simulation in training and preparing for a lot of different scenarios.”

Rhett was pleased with the showing by a number of his young stars of the future.

“Bailey Humphrey our captain was great,” he said.

“He got plenty of the ball through the midfield, he also delivered well inside 50 and kicked three goals of his own.

“Coby Burgiel was excellent too, stemming from a great pre-season, got a lot of the footy and showed some speed through the midfield and the wing.”

Although his side have come away with the four points, there is plenty to work on for the Gippsland Power boys.

“We just have to make sure we are continuing to improve,” McLennan said.

“Winning doesn’t mean we look at our improvement areas, we need to continue to evolve as individuals and as a team.”