Hop in for a cracking Easter

Get all your eggs in one basket at Dandenong Market on Thursday 14 April.

It’s an extra trading day to make Easter easy for shoppers.

“Our three seafood shops will be fully stocked with calamari, prawns, crayfish, whole snapper, cuttlefish, flake, flathead and rockling,” Dandenong Market general manager Jennifer Hibbs said.

“With three fishmongers open from 7am next Thursday, you won’t find fresher or cheaper seafood anywhere else.”

Food is central to all Easter celebrations, regardless of ethnicity, and Dandenong Market is a one stop food destination for Easter delicacies, treats and gifts with a great range and prices.

“Not only do we have the freshest seafood,” Ms Hibbs said.

“We have a large selection of local and imported chocolates, plush toys, delicious hot cross buns straight from the oven, spring lamb, an abundance of seasonal fresh fruit and vegetables, a new outfit, and so much more.

“By opening an extra day next Thursday, shopping for Easter traditions, egg hunts, decorations and treats means you can relax and enjoy this Easter long weekend.

“Of course, must-not-forget items include those tasty hot cross buns, thoughtful Easter gifts and cute baskets for the kids’ Easter egg hunt.”

To help customers beat the busy Easter rush, or for those planning on going away this Easter, the Market will be open next Thursday from 7am to 4pm.

Parking is free until 10am then just $1 for three hours.

The Market will be closed on Good Friday then reopens again on Saturday and Sunday.