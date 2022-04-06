Three teens arrested after two-car crash

Three teenagers have been arrested after their allegedly stolen car ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle in Eumemmerring, police say.

The trio ran from the crash scene on the South Gippsland Freeway overpass shortly after 2am on Wednesday 6 April.

Dandenong Frontline Tactical Unit officers arrested them after intercepting a ride-share vehicle that had picked the teens up outside a construction site.

A 47-year-old Pakenham man who was driving the other vehicle involved in the crash was taken to hospital for treatment.

Two 15-year-old boys from Point Cook and Noble Park were taken into custody for questioning.

A 13-year-old boy was released after receiving a caution.

The stolen car was believed to have been stolen from a Narre Warren car park.