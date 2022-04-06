Division 4 return soured by injury

By Tyler Lewis

It was an eventful return to football for Division 4 of the Southern competition.

The Doveton Eagles v Lyndhurst game was soured by a tragic injury to one of the Eagles players.

The game was halted for nearly 45 minutes, as the ambulance was called to the ground to escort the player from the playing arena.

There was discussion the one-sided game would be called off at the moment of injury, but the clash was eventually concluded.

Hamish Browning’s six majors wasn’t enough for him to be named in the best, as Lyndhurst defeated Doveton Eagles 16.16 (112) to 4.3 (27).

Hallam, meanwhile, gave Cerberus a right old whacking, keeping the home side goalless for the length of the four quarters.

It was an ugly affair to quarter-time, with Cerberus leading the Hawks 0.5 to 0.1 at the first change.

The Hawks soon regathered, flying away with a 12.17 (89) to 0.9 (9) victory.

The Hawks had eight individual goal kickers in the big win.

Dandenong also suffered a hefty round 1 defeat, after never really appearing in the game with Frankston Dolphins.

The Dolphins leaped out of the blocks with nine goals in the first half, and continued that trend after the main break to secure a 17.14 (116) to 6.9 (45) win.

Brendan Kruse booted five majors for the Dolphins, who were one of just two sides to kick more goals than points across Division 4.

In the other fixtures: South Mornington led at every change on its way to a 13.15 (93) to 6.6 (42) win over Hampton, while Moorabbin Kangaroos stormed home with four goals to one in the final term to come away 13.12 (90) to 10.10 (70) winners over Lyndale.