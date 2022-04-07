Murder accused faces court

A man charged with murdering his girlfriend in Endeavour Hills more than a year ago has briefly appeared in Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 6 April.

Robert Rickerby, 28, had been extradited from Queensland where he was arrested and charged by police the day before.

He is accused of murdering 27-year-old Jessica Geddes, whose body was found by emergency services officers in a home in Haverstock Hill Close about 7pm on Friday 6 November, 2020.

Mr Rickerby was remanded in custody to face Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 29 June.