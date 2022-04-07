Doveton curtail the Redbacks sting

By Lachlan Mitchell

Doveton Doves took on the Hampton Park Redbacks in a round one clash at Robinson Reserve.

The Doves got their campaign of to the best possible start with Brodie Howie kicking his sides first.

Hampton Park looked on fire early trailing by just two-points at the first break.

Unfortunately that’s where the momentum stopped for the Redbacks.

New Doveton player-coach, Michael Cardamone, got his name on the score card early kicking his first early in the second term.

The Doves piled on nine goals to two behinds in the second quarter to have a 50-point lead at the main break.

A half-time spray by Redbacks coach Nathan ‘Nanga’ Wilson was enough to spark some belief out of his troops.

A four goal third-quarter by Hampton Park saw a bit of belief creep back into its jersey.

But a 57-point three-quarter time lead by Doveton expelled all thoughts of a Redbacks fightback.

Doveton ran out 78-point victors, with Brodie Howie finishing with four goals for the Doves.

Cardamone, also made his presence felt in the forward line booting two goals.

Redbacks Jarrod Hardy tried his best kicking three goals in a spirited effort, giving Hampton Park confidence moving into next week.

Cardamone was pleased with his side’s effort on the weekend.

“We played well in patches, there’s still a lot of improvement,” he said.

“We weren’t switched on as much as I’d like us to be, the second quarter was pleasing and probably in the third and fourth, probably didn’t finish the game off as well as I’d like.

“Sometimes when you get in that position, players take their foot off the pedal.”

Doveton were pushed in the first quarter .

The Doves kicked nine goals to two behinds in the second term to stretch the margin.

“I just spoke to the boys at quarter time, bit of nerves,“ Cardamone said.

“We haven’t played a lot of footy in the past 18 months, keep believing in the game plan, but if it doesn’t come in this quarter it will come in the third or fourth quarter.”

One of Doveton’s best was new-recruit, ruckman Dylan Chapman who dominated hit-outs.

“He’s a new recruit and a big boy,” Cardamone explained.

“I spoke to him before the game and it’s all about first use of the ball and making a presence.

“If he can be out there week in week out, it just makes our midfield stand a lot taller.

“We have only had two or three games with our midfield and Chappy (Chapman). There is a lot of improvement and we will continue that in training over the coming weeks to make sure we are cherry-ripe.”