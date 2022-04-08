Dandenong excited for day of soccer

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The Junior Super League is holding a junior tournament at Dandenong City Soccer Club on Saturday 9 April.

Catering for ten NPL clubs from across Melbourne with the children aged from u9s-u13s, committee member Natalie Klafuric highlighted the day’s importance for children who have grown up in a Covid-19 era.

“The last few years the kids have not been active at all – with playgrounds being closed, they have been couch bound,” Ms Klafuric said.

“What parents have found this year especially is that getting kids motivated to participate in sport is difficult so tournaments and galas and events throughout the year gets kids excited to get them back into the game.

“Now they’ve had a couple of months, more fitness there has been a difference in kids’ behaviour – they’re excited to get out and they’ve forgotten about the couch.

“Kids love competition and what better way to get them active than through a tournament like this.”

Ms Klafuric said people were welcome to bring their kids to watch the tournament at Baden Powell Drive to try to motivate them to get active.