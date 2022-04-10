Ukraine front of mind for Italians

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The Springvale Italian Senior Citizens Club held a function on Friday 11 March to raise money for Ukraine.

The club raised about $1000 with 100 members attending.

Although club-co-ordinator Joe Rechichi said people from the club were not compelled to donate, the generosity was heartening as people “dug into their pockets” despite the majority of members being pensioners.

“It was great because all those elderly citizens saw another side – we got to see that they actually thought to help other people,” Mr Rechichi said.

“A Ukrainian lady came and spoke to us and when she spoke, a lot of people had tears in their eyes hearing about all the problems they are having other there.”

The celebration was organised just four days prior, with a desire to help those in need underpinning the assistance.

“We all stood up for Ukraine so it was a jolly good day.

“We had ribbons for Ukraine, tablecloths and the colours of the country.”

“It was a very good effort – I felt like we achieved something.”

The club was also involved in fundraising efforts for communities affected by the 2019/20 Black Summer Bushfires.