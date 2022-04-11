Impound on Westall Rd

A P-plater has had their vehicle impounded after allegedly speeding at 154 km/h on Westall Road, Springvale.

Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol officers detected the 2013 Lexus sedan at nearly double the 80km/h speed limit about 1.20am on Monday 11 April.

The 20-year-old Springvale driver, who returned a positive oral fluid test for drugs, told officers he was out to get food, police say.

He is expected to be charged on summons with driving in a manner dangerous, speeding, drug driving and failing to display P-plates.

His vehicle was immediately impounded for 30 days with costs of $969.80.