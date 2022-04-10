Members speak on southeast

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Labor did not provide any election commitments at the GSEM election platform launch, but Shadow Minister for Cities and Multicultural Affairs Andrew Giles expressed his party’s strong desire to restore a greater relationship with local governments and bring local issues to the discussion in Canberra.

Members of the Federal Government and local liberal candidates were invited and the ALP was represented Bruce MP Julian Hill and Mr Giles.

“Scott Morrison has cut local government out of the national cabinet process – we’ll bring it back in,” Mr Giles said.

“We know that local government is the level of government closest to the people. We know the perspective that local government officials have particularly about the impact of the pandemic on their communities is vitally important.

“We need to bring that into the centre of national decision making. That’s one thing we’ll do very early on if we have the opportunity to form government.

Mr Hill criticised the Liberal-National Coalition’s absence and broken promise after they did not deliver on the city-deal they promised in the lead-up to the last federal election.

“The southeast is a fast-growing dynamic region heading towards 2 million people and it needs and deserves serious attention and partnership with the Federal Government,” Mr Hill said.

“Growth brings opportunities but also challenges on the infrastructure and liveability side and it’s absolutely disgraceful that Scott Morrison and the Liberals turned up before the last election, made a whole bunch of promises that they haven’t kept – frankly they lied. They didn’t have the guts to show up today, not a minister, not even a representative, had the guts to show their face to the (1.5) million people in SE Melbourne who they’ve abandoned and neglected.”

A GSEM spokesperson told Star News: “all lower house federal MPs whose electorates cover any part of the GSEM region were invited to attend the launch event.”

They were also advised that they could extend the invitation to any candidates in surrounding electorates.

The exact words on the invitation were: “you are very welcome to pass this invitation to candidates in surrounding electorates.”

When asked about his absence, La Trobe MP Jason Wood accused Labor of acting as “puppet-masters” with the Casey Council.

““It is bizarre to have these comments made by Labor MP’s when they never supported the $250 million to upgrade Clyde Road, the $64 million for Berwick Train Station and when I announced the Monash FWY, they attacked that also,” Mr Wood said.

“Labor also claimed last election that funding for Berwick Football and Netball clubs was ‘funny money’…. These projects have now been delivered, I urge them to visit the state of the art facilities!

“The truth is, Labor is acting as puppet masters with the CEO and administrators at Casey Council, as they have never dared to attack Labor with failing to deliver Clyde Road upgrades despite being the major proponent of the project. They have gone silent!

“My question to the Labor Party is, what did they announce in their budget for the South East?

“Nothing.”

GSEM is a group of eight southeastern Melbourne councils, including Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia, that takes in a population of more than 1.5 million and advocates for regionally pertinent issues.

At its launch on Thursday 7 April, transport infrastructure, employment and the south east airport were among the issues raised.