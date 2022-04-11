Bingles before fatal crash

Police are seeking information on a series of collisions preceding a fatal crash in Dandenong on Tuesday 5 April.

An 81-year-old Dandenong man died after his vehicle crashed into a tree on Princes Highway about 11.15am.

His red 2013 Holden Cruze was allegedly involved in two earlier minor collisions within two kilometres of the site.

In the first collision, his vehicle collided with a white van on Princes Highway between Clow and Potter streets about 10.50am, Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol officers say.

The Cruze also collided with a Toyota Yaris at the corner of Princes Highway and Jones Road about 11.07am.

No one else was injured.

Police are preparing a report for the Coroner.

Any information and dash-cam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au