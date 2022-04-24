Household rates up $14

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong residents’ rate bills will rise on average by $14 under the council’s draft 2022-’23 budget.

The average bill is up from $1477 to $1491 – including a $28 rise in the waste charge.

The residential rates component alone was down $14 on average.

Soaring property values resulted in industrial properties absorbing the brunt of rate rises – up 6.6 per cent.

At the same time, residential and commercial rates were down 2.2 per cent and 3 per cent respectively.

Overall rate rises were limited by the State Government rate cap of 1.75 per cent.

The council’s $55.6 million capital works program will include $12.5 million for roads, $10.7 m of stage 2 of Keysborough South Community Hub and a $4.3 million widening of Perry Road, Keysborough.

Other highlights include:

• $2.5 million for reconstructing the damaged athletics track at Ross Reserve

• $2.5 million for stage 2 widening of Abbotts Road, Dandenong South

• $1.8 million to start construction on the $83 million Dandenong Wellbeing Centre (formerly Dandenong Oasis pool)

Upgrades are also planned for Rosewood Downs Primary School’s kindergarten and maternal and child health facilities, Vanity Lane in Dandenong, and Frederick Wachter Reserve.

Detailed designs for the proposed Dandenong Sports and Event Centre stadium, Dandenong Community Hub, a table tennis centre, and a Barry Powell Reserve pavilion have also been funded.

The budget bottom line is still being impacted by the Covid pandemic, according to council papers.

“Council remains in a steady financial position for 2022-23 through sound and prudent leadership by Council and its staff, although this will continue to be tested by the compounding effect of rate capping and COVID-19 after-effects.

“It is still unclear when Council income, such as from leisure services, parking, Dandenong Market, civic facilities and performing arts centre, The Drum Theatre will return to pre-pandemic ‘normal’ usage levels.”

The income shortfall is being covered by a $398,000 cut in capital works.

Mayor Jim Memeti said the council’s services were still being delivered despite Covid impacts costing $42 million in the past two years.

“We’re hoping lockdowns are finished, and we’re getting on with business.”

He said more than half of Greater Dandenong’s rate revenue came from the industrial and commercial sectors.

The draft budget will be publicly exhibited from May 3-31.

The final version will be adopted by the council on 27 June.