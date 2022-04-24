Youth Not-For-Profit comes to Dandenong

A new charity and social enterprise launched on Friday 22 April in Dandenong.

Collective Impact is a not-for-profit Social Enterprise comprising charities and businesses from Greater Dandenong, is committed to helping ‘at risk’ youth create a better future through the power of mentoring and employment.

Collective Impact brings together a range of services, including marketing, design, print, mail, distribution, and much more, to create real jobs and give young people access to life changing mentors.

Collective Impact works in conjunction with Social Engine and Big Brothers Big Sisters Australia.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams and City of Greater Dandenong Mayor Jim Memeti were guest speakers at the launch.

The Journal will publish more information about the launch in the coming weeks.