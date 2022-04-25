Bingle drink-driver at 0.204

A 60-year-old alleged drink driver has had her car impounded after hitting a car park bollard in Namur Street Noble Park.

With an alleged 0.204 blood-alcohol reading, the Noble Park woman also had her driver’s licence immediately suspended about 10pm on Saturday 23 April.

Her 2006 Citroen C4 was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $878, police say.

She is expected to be charged on summons with drink driving.

The impound is part of Victoria Police’s Operation Compass during the Anzac long weekend.

Police are targeting impaired driving, speed, distraction, and fatigue in high-risk areas throughout Victoria.