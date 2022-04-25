Dawn Service celebrates Anzacs

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong conducted a successful Dawn Service at the Pillars of Freedom.

Dandenong-Cranbourne RSL President John Wells was pleased to see crowds back, 107 years after the Gallipoli landings, able to pay their respects to fallen servicemen and women for the first time since 2019.

The weather was mild and there was no rain as about 200 people attended the service.

Mr Wells highlighted the sacrifice not just of the fallen, but also of those who sacrificed years of their life fighting for the country.

Many City of Greater Dandenong councillors were in attendance, as was Bruce MP Julian Hill, who laid a wreath.

There was some displeasure among attendees about the march not occurring on Clow Street, with police wanting to avoid traffic disruptions, but Mr Wells thanked council staff for helping to facilitate a march down Palm Plaza.

Reverend David Owen, senior pastor at Noble Park Christian Church, Allan Collard was the bugler and Ian Arrell from the Voices of Casey was the piper, with the president hosting the service

“I’m very happy with the traditional friends that are here, Alan, for example, has been [the bugler] longer than I’ve been doing it and the important thing is the number of people that turned up,” Mr Wells said.

“Whatever you think of servicemen, this day is one of the pillars of our community and our culture so it’s great that everybody can turn up – that is the great thing about Dandenong so I’m quietly proud of this community.”

The march occurred at 10.45am with veterans and friends marching to the Pillars of Freedom for the morning service.