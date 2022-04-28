Labor campaigning for Hotham

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Hotham MP Clare O’Neil’s campaign was in overdrive on the evening of Wednesday 27 April as she chases election for the seat for a fourth term.

Senator Penny Wong was in attendance at the Springvale event, highlighting Ms O’Neil’s passion for creating opportunities and using her political skillset solve problems facing her electorate and the country.

There were about 200 predominantly Labor supporters at Maxim Saigon Restaurant, who warmly received the speeches from Ms O’Neil and Ms Wong and appreciated the opportunity to mingle, chat and be photographed with the pair during the night.

Ms Wong also outlined the Australian Labor Party’s vision for carrying the country into a better future, speaking keenly about addressing climate, rebuilding manufacturing and allowing people to “age with dignity”.

City of Greater Dandenong councillor and owner of Lim’s Pharmacy, Richard Lim, was gold sponsor.

Ms O’Neil lauded his work ethic as he arrived in Australia as a refugee in 1980 as the electorate’s multiculturalism was celebrated several times throughout the night.

Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti introduced the night and councillors Sean O’Reilly, and Sophie Tan were also in attendance, as was Keysborough MP Martin Pakula.