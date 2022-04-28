Truckie killed by falling gate

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A 59-year-old truck driver has died after being crushed by a falling gate at a Dandenong South depot.

WorkSafe is investigating the incident at Membrey’s Transport and Crane Hire on Saturday 23 April.

It alleges that the man tried to close a 12-metre wide sliding gate when it came free and fell from its tracks and guarding rails about 4.10am.

In a Facebook post, Membrey’s described the man as a “true gentleman” and a “committed worker for 30 years”.

He would be “greatly missed by everybody at Membrey’s and by everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him”.

“A mentor and friend to so many. He always put in 110 per cent and just loved trucking.

“We will make sure his legacy lives on forever at Membrey’s.”

In the post, condolences were also paid to the man’s bereaved family.

“(He) will be greatly missed by everybody at Membrey’s and by everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him.”