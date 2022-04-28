Comanchero boss charged with murder

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A boss of the Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gang has been arrested and charged with murder over the fatal shooting of Mitat Rasimi in Dandenong in 2019.

Homicide Squad detectives arrested Mick Murray, 44, of Lysterfield South, who is the Comanchero national president, at his home shortly after 5am on Thursday 28 April.

He appeared at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court that morning, and was remanded to appear again in court on 18 August.

Police also arrested a 32-year-old Hallam man at his home about 5am.

He was released without charge.

Nitro Gym in Hallam – which was allegedly linked to Mr Murray – was also raided by police just after 7am. A computer was among the items seized, police say.

Mr Murray is the third man charged with murdering Mr Rasimi.

In November 2019, police charged a 27-year-old Hampton Park man with murder.

A 29-year-old Endeavour Hills man was also charged with murder in February 2020.

The pair were remanded and remain in custody.

Mr Rasimi, 51, was found dead with gunshot wounds inside his car, which crashed into a pole in Dawn Avenue on 3 March, police allege.

An orange Ford Ranger ute, allegedly linked to the shooting, was found at McMahens Road in Bangholme 30 minutes later, police say.

Victoria Police’s assistant commissioner Bob Hill said the most recent arrest was “one of the most significant” by Victoria Police in recent years.

He said the police had been making “serious inroads in tackling organised crime”, arresting key figures in “high-level and sophisticated” syndicates.

The latest arrests were a direct result of “an incredible amount of work” by investigators from Crime Command, and particularly the Homicide Squad.

“Some individuals and criminal groups think they can operate above the law – time and time again they are proven wrong.

“They may be able to avoid law enforcement for a period but it is only a matter of time before they face their day of judgement.

“We will continue to create a hostile environment for these serious and organised crime groups.”

Asst Comm Hill gave a message to those arrested to “think about those misguided loyalties”.

“It is time to redeem yourself. Your future might be quite different if you were to come out and assist Victoria Police.

“It is not too late.”

Police were trying to give justice and some closure to Mr Rasimi’s family, Asst Comm Hill said.

“I don’t think we can deliver a grieving family relief. They have lost a loved one and they still mourn.”

Any information to the ongoing investigation to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au