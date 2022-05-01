Fun at Noble

April has been a fun month at Noble Park’s Ross reserve as Greater Dandenong Council has run a range of activities.

Soccer clinics run in conjunction with Melbourne City Football Club took place in the first week of school holidays.

“The club has seen the passion for the game in this region and it’s exciting to be out meeting the local community and creating connections through a love of the game,” said Sunil Menon, head of community at Melbourne City Football Club.

A skateboarding masterclass was also run with Shredability and will occur weekly until 12 May with classes for beginner and advanced levels

It comes as the council encouraged residents to make their move and enjoy the facilities by exploring these activities.