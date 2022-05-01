Speed Star set for late May

By Jason Adams

The Bill Collins Speed Star returns to Sandown Park on Thursday 26 May.

It’s one of the sport’s most exciting events and it returns to the track after the most recent edition was held at The Meadows last August.

“The match racing format is clearly very popular, and we’re thrilled to host it. We thank GRV’s Racing Department for their support of the series,” said Adrian Scott, Sandown Park CEO.

It will see one event over 515m with $10,000 going to-the-winner of each of the four match races. A further $15,000 will go to the overall winner with the fastest time.

The matches will take up the first four races of the meeting which makes it easier to understand for those unfamiliar with the concept, as opposed to the traditional full field broken up into four match races.

To make the racing as competitive as possible, the eight finalists will be matched up as per their qualifying order (1 v 2, 3 v 4, 5 v 6, 7 v 8).

Qualification bracket is from March 1 to Sunday May 22. As normal greyhounds have the opportunity to trial their way into the Bill Collins Speed Star, opportunities will be this Sunday May 1, Sunday May 8 and Sunday May 22. There will be an opportunity for interstate greyhounds to trial on Thursday May 19 – RSN Sandown Cup night.

Wow She’s Fast tops the current standings with her phenomenal 28.927 win in the Launching Pad final.