New facility for Dandenong youth

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The St. James Anglican Church in Dandenong opened a new multipurpose court on Saturday 30 April at 10.30am.

The facility will offer opportunities for youth to engage in physical activity and socialise in a safe space at a central and accessible location, McCrae St Dandenong.

It is free to use and open to the whole community – people simply have to ask the church for the key, as it is kept locked to prevent vandalism and ensure those who want the facility have exclusive use of it.

The tennis court at the site deteriorated over the space of several years cuing community groups and volunteers to step up and rejuvenate the site.

“We wanted to rescue it and make it suitable for Dandenong’s present community and basketball and futsal are popular for young people,” Reverend Graeme Peters said.

Supported by a $12,000 grant from Bruce MP Julian Hill, the facility will engage youth in physical and social activity.

“The youth in Dandenong really benefit from opportunities to play sport and the renovation of this court is just an example of how effective community groups can be when we work together,” said Melbourne Anglican Foundation CEO, Ms Felicity Costigan.

Mr Hill said the “brilliant location”, was part of the reason holistic benefit would be felt across the community.

“Young people have done it really tough over the last two years and physical activity through sport and the social engagement that brings benefits their physical and mental health and also helps keep people out of trouble,” Mr Hill said.

“We’ll have a safer community for everyone if young people are engaged in positive activities like sport and the more people there are playing sport in public places, the safer our community is for everyone.

The opening celebration was attended by St. Albans NPL footballer Hakeem al-Araibi, Anglican Priest Oyen Amaylek, Mr Hill, Mayor Jim Memeti, Ms Costigan and representatives from the Rotary Club of Greater Dandenong and Endeavour Hills and Centre of Multicultural Youth, among others.

Basketball and futsal are available for the public at the site – bookings can be made via the following number: 0468 696 253.