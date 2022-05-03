State budget: Springvale school, Police Paddocks upgrades

Springvale Park Special Developmental School is set for a multi-million dollar upgrade as part of the 2022-’23 State Budget.

The budget released on 3 May allocates “at least $8.886 million” to the school as part of a $326 million upgrade of 36 special schools across the state over the next four years.

Money has also been allocated to put the finishing touches to the $44.8 million Endeavour Hills Specialist School, which opened this year.

Dandenong Police Paddocks Reserve will share $9.8 million for upgrades along with Jells Park sports fields and a dog park at Gowanbrae.

Dandenong Arts Precinct has also received planning funding. Stations in the Dandenong rail corridor will receive accessibility upgrades.

In a continuation of the Suburban Revitalisation Program, $9.7 million will be allocated to projects in Noble Park as well as Boronia, Broadmeadows, Frankston, Lilydale, Melton, Reservoir and Tarneit.

State Treasurer Tim Pallas said more than $12 billion would be allocated to the health service, including 7000 new healthcare workers.

Mental health services receive $1.3 billion.

About $1.8 billion will go towards education infrastructure, including 13 new schools, land for new schools in regions such as Casey and Cardinia and 65 school upgrades.

Opposition health spokesperson Georgie Crozier said Victoria’s health system suffered a “disturbing” $2 billion cut.

“Victoria has a healthcare crisis and Labor is ripping $2 billion from our hospitals, aged cared system and mental health services.”