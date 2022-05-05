Garbo truck erupts in flames

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Firefighters spent hours quelling a garbage truck fire near the Eastern Treatment Plant in Bangholme.

They were called to the truck, which was pulled over near tennis courts at the corner of Thompson and Learmonth roads about 2.50pm on Tuesday 3 May.

An FRV spokesperson said smoke was billowing from waste in the back of the truck.

Crews extinguished the flames, which had spread alongside the truck’s “mechanics”.

They declared the incident under control about 4.45pm.

Later in the evening, firefighters from Patterson River, Springvale, Frankston, Dandenong and Edithvale continued to quash the smoking load.

Chelsea SES provided lighting as the truck’s load reignited when it was tipped on the ground and hosed down, Chelsea SES spokesperson Phil Wall said.

A second truck was called in to clear the molten rubbish mound.

SES members left the scene about 9pm.