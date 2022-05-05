Haileybury Victoria’s best

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Keysborough’s Haileybury College was one of 20 primary schools across Victoria given a perfect score of 100 by Better Education.

The award was determined by taking into account English and maths and overall academic performance.

Deputy Principal of Junior School, Grenville Green thanked the teachers for their dedication to educating.

“Our programs and teaching is research based,” she said.

“Innovative teaching methods, brilliant teachers and a firm focus on academic excellence all inspire classroom learning.

“Our innovative ‘Explicit Teaching Model’ forms a key part of this approach, providing the best possible start for students and helping them engage with, and master, their core literacy and numeracy skills.

“This helps students to thrive across all areas of the curriculum and see themselves as high achievers.

The award also recognised the “resilience, adaptability, innovation, collaboration and care” during the tricky Covid environment.

“Through the challenges of COVID 19, Haileybury’s online classrooms ensured that the academic program continued without interruption, and that students stayed connected and had fun!

“Teachers instructed students in real time via Zoom, providing continuous feedback, comprehensive curriculum content, as well as teaching resilience, patience, and adaptability.

“Instead of cutting back on programs, we continued to run our wide range of co-curricular activities online via Zoom.”

Other schools in the municipality to score above 90 were: Lighthouse Christian College, Keysborough (96); Dandenong North Primary School (94); Cornish College, Bangholme (93).

Haileybury College was also announced as the second richest school across the state according to 2020 figures.

The school had a net income of more than $127 million, with $103 million coming from fees, charges and parent contributions.