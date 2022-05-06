Liberal candidate referred to AFP

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Liberal candidate in Isaacs has been referred to the Australian Federal Police over allegations of giving a false residential address.

Robbie Beaton was under investigation by the Australian Electoral Commission after telling The Age that he’d falsely claimed in his electoral enrolment and Liberal Party preselection forms that he lived at the Bridge Hotel in Mordialloc.

He reportedly conceded to The Age that he in fact lives in the Melbourne eastern suburb of Camberwell.

The AEC stated on 6 May that it reviewed the declarations on Mr Beaton’s enrolment and nomination forms.

“There is concern as to whether the information provided by him regarding his residential address on these forms is false.

“The AEC has referred this matter to the AFP for investigation.”

Mr Beaton will remain on the ballot paper listed as a Liberal candidate.

The AEC said the candidate nominations must remain, since the candidates were formally declared on 22 April.

“Ballot papers have been printed and distributed across the country for early voting to begin on Monday and many postal voters have already received their postal voting packs”

In a statement last week, Mr Beaton declared he’d made an “honest mistake”.

“My family owned that hotel for 38 years, and I worked there for the last 20 years until its recent sale.

“This is an honest mistake and had no intent to mislead anyone.”