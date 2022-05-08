Liberals to match pledge for local “champions”

By Marcus Uhe

The Australian Liberal Party will match Labor’s pledge of $700,000 to upgrade Sikh Volunteers Australia’s new kitchen and community centre in Langwarrin.

The announcement was made on Wednesday 27 April by Member for La Trobe and Assistant Minister for Multicultural Affairs, Customs and Community Safety, Jason Wood, along with Liberal candidates for the seats of Holt and Dunkley, Ranj Perera and Sharn Coombes, respectively, and Senator Jane Hume.

It follows Federal Member for Bruce, Julian Hill’s commitment on Saturday 9 April.

Sikh Volunteers were regularly called-upon during the pandemic, delivering 271,000 free meals between March 2020 and October 2021 across the South East to those in need.

Mr Wood described the Volunteers at SVA as “champions”.

“Their service needs recognition, and this funding is just one way to show our support at a Federal level for their tireless work,” Mr Wood said.

Plans for the facility include a kitchen that will facilitate the production of 10,000 meals per day, along with providing a place of worship and gathering space to bring the community together, regardless of race or religion.

SVA’s Jaswinder Singh said the commitment from both sides of politics was validation for their work.

“This gives us another sense that the project is very well appreciated and well received by political parties,” Mr Singh said.

“Regardless of political background, this will help us achieve our goal, to serve humanity.

“We are very happy for a fair and balanced commitment that will progress and benefit the community.”

Mr Perera said he was eagerly anticipating collaborating with SVA should he win his seat in the upcoming election.

“I’m proud to be associated with Sikh volunteers given how much they have done for the wider Australian community in times of need,” Mr Perera said.

“I look forward to working with them on future projects which will benefit the South-East of Melbourne, particularly in the Holt electorate”.

SVA expects to open the facility in mid-September.