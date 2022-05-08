Candidates ‘missing’ on climate change

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Ahead of the 21 May federal election, organisers of a climate action rally have called for more drastic solutions from the ALP and Liberal parties.

Greens politicians Matthew Kirwan, standing in the Bruce electorate, and Louisa Willoughby (Hotham) were the only election candidates at the Environment Victoria rally at Harmony Square on 1 May.

It promoted an open letter calling for climate action, which was signed by more than 300 businesses and individuals in the South East.

Liberal and ALP candidates were invited to the event, but didn’t attend, organisers said.

Event co-organiser Faizul Islam, of Noble Park, said Coalition and Labor policies recognise climate change but “don’t put it at the forefront”.

Both ALP and the Coalition pledge a 2050 net-zero carbon target, while supporting new gas and coal mining.

But their shorter-term targets should be more urgent, in line with community expectations, Mr Islam says.

“Climate change should be at the core of all social and economic issues.

“If we want to push sustainable development through economic activity, we must have a plan.”

Environment Victoria community organiser Victor Komarovsky said: “This open letter speaks to the community coming together about things that can and should be done by all Members of Parliament.

“What are the opportunities and how we can all embrace them.

“Neither major party has put its best step forward but people have a lot of faith in their local candidates across the political spectrum and believe they are engaged in the climate crisis.”

Mr Kirwan said it was “very disappointing” that the Greens were the only party at the event.

“Parts of Bruce like Doveton have significant socio-disadvantage making them some of the most vulnerable to climate change in Australia – climate change which is already happening.

“However continued inaction from the major parties on climate change will only mean this situation will get worse.

“I agree with Environment Victoria – we need faster and fairer action now.”

Ms Willoughby said examples of climate change were growing by the week, including Australia’s recent floods to the current extreme heat in India.

“Only the Greens have clear policies of no more coal and gas and transitioning Australia to renewable energy.

“Labor and Liberal simply need to do better – we are running out of time to act.”

The climate action letter calls for a more drastic carbon-emissions target of a 75 per cent cut by 2030, and to replace coal with clean energy by 2030.

It also calls for protecting ecosystems such as the Ramsar-listed wetlands in Western Port, and more support for communities to adapt to climate impacts and economic transition.

Federal MPs were being called to “champion” community renewable-energy projects, and boost electric vehicle infrastructure and incentives.

Mr Kirwan said the open letter “highlights exactly what we need – faster and fairer climate action”.

“And that is what Greens policies are all about.”