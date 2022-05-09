Mixed budget for the homeless

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The budget delivered a mixed result for Victorians experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

As the State Government committed $75 million to provide services for Victorians experiencing or at risk of homelessness, it also cut funding for the ‘From Homelessness to a Home’ program by 22 per cent.

The $43 million cuts to the program which seeks to provide the homeless with access to stable medium and long term housing and support packages will mean 1440 people miss out on support.

A Department of Families, Fairness and Housing website states that the initiative “is an opportunity to make a significant, lasting impact on homelessness and rough sleeping in Victoria”.

The reduced financial support casts doubt on that statement according to Victorian Public Tenants Association (VPTA) chief executive Katelyn Butters.

“To provide people sleeping rough and experiencing other types of homelessness with hope of a long-term home in 2020, only to cut funding for that home in 2022 is a cruel trick,” Ms Butters said.

“With the cost of living only increasing, vulnerable Victorians who need support to remain in or access a safe, affordable home need more support – not less.

“Waiting list times are blowing out, yet this Budget fails to deliver the housing that would allow Victorians to access the safety, security, and dignity of a place to call home more quickly.”

Greater Dandenong ranks 23rd amongst Victorian councils for level of social and affordable housing despite having the highest level of homelessness in the state.

Budget papers revealed that the issue across the state was worsening with expected wait times increasing from 2020/21 to 2021/22.

For those who have received access housing allocation or a priority transfer, the average waiting times for public rentals is expected to increase by 1.5 months.

For clients who have received priority access housing or priority transfer allocation due to family violence, the increase is expected to be five months.

Not only will the homeless suffer via the increased waiting times, but it will also hurt the taxpayer.

With the program saving $13,100 of public expenditure per participant per annum by diverting people away from incarceration and healthcare, the cuts cost taxpayers more than $18 million.

The $75 million will provide support and focus on prevention of homelessness, early intervention and sustainable housing.

Housing Minister Richard Wynne failed to provide a response by the print deadline.

