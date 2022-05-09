Know your candidates

With the 21 May federal election looming, Star Journal continues its series of candidate profiles in Hotham and Isaacs.

All candidates were invited to submit profiles prior to a deadline.

Last week, we featured Bruce Ridgway (United Australia Party) and Louisa Willoughby (Greens) in Hotham, and Alex Breskin (Greens), Scott McCamish (United Australia Party) and Boris Sokiransky (One Nation) in Isaacs.

The candidates that didn’t respond in Hotham were Roger Tull (One Nation) and Savitri Bevinakoppa (Liberal).

The non-respondents in Isaacs were Mark Dreyfus MP (Australian Labor Party), Robbie Beaton (Liberal) and Alix Livingstone (Animal Justice Party).

HOTHAM

Clare O’Neil, Australian Labor Party

Where do you live:

I live in Oakleigh and I can’t think of a better place to raise my three children.

Why did you choose to run for the seat of Hotham?

I love the South East. I have a long connection with my community, having lived, worked or studied locally for many years. I represented Hotham as a local Councillor and Mayor when I was a bit younger. Today, I fight for my community and neighbours in Federal Parliament. I was always raised to stand up for others and to devote my life to public service and that’s what being a Member of Parliament means to me.

Why did you choose Labor?

I joined the Labor Party when I was 16 years. Labor has always supported those most in need. Labor invented Medicare, superannuation, the NDIS, paid parental leave. Labor cares for people.

We understand too that Australians aspire to give their kids more than they had – a great education, brilliant opportunities. That’s what Labor fights for.

What’s your family status?

I am married with three children.

What do you believe are the three biggest issues facing Hotham?

Cost of Living – we need permanent cost of living relief – cheaper childcare fees, lower power prices. Most Hotham residents haven’t seen a real wage rise in almost a decade.

Local Jobs – We need local secure jobs and we need to bring manufacturing back to Australia. Labor is introducing fee-free TAFE and more university places to make sure Australians have the skills they need to find good secure jobs and to fill the skills shortages faced by Aussie businesses.

Climate Change – this is at a critical point. We’ve got just enough time to develop the renewables industry. We need to do the right thing by the environment, and for the future of our kids. But this won’t happen, unless we change the government.

The three most important policies to you?

-Our Powering Australia plan to tackle climate change and take the opportunity for renewables.

This plan will create jobs, cut power bills and reduce emissions by boosting renewable energy. This plan will also bring cheaper renewable energy to Australian homes and businesses.

This will also have a positive impact on our economy, as well as creating a better future.

-Improving our childcare system is a fundamental economic reform. Labor will reduce the cost of childcare for 96% of families and help mums get back in the workforce. With the cost of living increasing for working families, and the cost of childcare being its highest on record, we have a plan to help families in Hotham get ahead.

These are in addition to the plans we have to improve Medicare and other sectors of our caring economy.

-As Shadow Minister for Senior Australians and Aged Care Services – it is very important to me that we fix aged care. Aged care is in complete crisis and has been neglected for a decade by this government. We need to make sure our elderly are cared for and treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.

Edward Sok, Liberal Democrats

Where do you live?

Born in Clayton, grew up in Springvale South and currently reside in Oakleigh South

Why did you choose to run for the seat of Hotham?

Represent my area and people to provide an alternative choice to the 2 major parties who have destroyed Hotham’s businesses, locked down our social lives and pushed workers out of their jobs.

Why did you choose the Liberal Democrat Party?

The party is all about Less Government and More Freedom which aligns with my passionate views. Our freedom manifesto policy aims to liberate us from the Government’s interference with our daily lives, especially from Covid and the terrible abuse of power that has come out of it.

What do you work as?

I am a Store Manager at a Self Storage company

Family Status:

Single

Three biggest issues facing Hotham?

Lack of support for small businesses especially during covid, uncertainty of lockdowns that have robbed our people of their social lives, rising taxes and cost of living.

Three most important policies:

No lockdowns or mandates, decentralising education from the Government’s curriculum and control, Cutting taxes and proposing a 20