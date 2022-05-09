Resident raises safety concerns

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A Dandenong resident has raised concerns over the safety of a bicycle path.

The man, who would prefer to remain anonymous, said that he nearly hit four cyclists in the first two days after he moved in late in April.

During this period, he was frequently coming and going to move his belongings.

Regardless whether he backed out or fronted out, he was unable to see oncoming cyclists until it was too late and he would already have hit them.

“It’s only a matter of time before someone gets killed,” he said.

A visit by Star News to capture photos of the scene revealed multiple properties had limited visibility of the path from their driveway.

The path was completed in December 2021 and council said it was a safety upgrade for cyclists.

“Many cyclists were already using the footpath to avoid the road and travel between the residential area, industrial areas, Dandenong train station and activity centre,” said Director Business, Engineering and Major Projects, Mr Paul Kearsley.

“This path upgrade improves safety for both pedestrians and cyclists by reducing the potential for collision between path users.

“An independent road safety audit was undertaken during the design to ensure it is safe.”

Council acknowledged it is a wider issue and advised caution for drivers

“Visibility from driveways due to adjacent fences blocking sight to path users is a common issue throughout Victoria, including at some driveways along Hammond Road,” Mr Kearsley added.

“As these fences are within private properties, it is the property owner’s decision if they wish to make changes to improve visibility.

“Drivers with limited driveway visibility are advised to drive slowly and cautiously to provide an opportunity for path users to react to the vehicle exiting the property.”