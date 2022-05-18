Monash Health staff shortage

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Monash health is currently experiencing a staff shortage as workers are forced to take leave due to contracting Covid-19.

As of Thursday 12 May, 228 healthcare workers at Monash Health are not working for this reason.

On that day, there were 94 Covid-19 positive patients at Monash Health, a number that increased to 124 on Tuesday 17 May – of which seven are in intensive care.

“Our team at Dandenong Hospital have done an exceptional job in providing the very best care for the community going above and beyond for two years and at the same time keeping each other safe,” a Monash Health spokesperson said.

“We are grateful for their hard work and commitment to excellent patient care.

“Anyone in our community who requires urgent care should continue to seek medical attention at their nearest emergency department or call 000.

“People who are unwell but not requiring urgent care should seek assistance from their local primary care provider, including GPs and pharmacists.

It comes after concerns have been raised about broader staff shortages in hospitals across the state in recent times.

Rowville MP Kim Wells highlighted the issue in state parliament on Monday 3 May after a constituent reported his difficulties to Mr Wells, with the MP asking: “When will the government fund enough nursing staff at Dandenong Hospital to open up hospital beds and stop ambulance delays?“

Monash Health said it welcomed the state government’s pandemic repair plan to take pressure off hospitals and treat more people.

Monash Health is responsible for hospitals in Dandenong, Pakenham, Berwick, Cranbourne, Cheltenham Clayton and Bentleigh East.