RoWWWWWville

By Tyler Lewis

Too fit; too strong; too good!

It’s time to take Rowville for what it is, and that’s the hottest team in the competition.

The Hawks have been the story of the season, compiling five wins in five bouts over good opposition.

But amongst wins over Noble Park, North Ringwood, Norwood, and Balwyn – the win on Saturday over South Croydon is arguably the best of the Hawks season.

Simply because the Hawks played far from their best football, but still managed to collect the four points over a fellow finals front-runner.

The Hawks were in arrears for three quarters; but appeared too fit, too strong, and ultimately too good, running over the top of the Dogs in a 20-minute onslaught of a final term.

Describing his side as ‘poor’ for the best part of the game, Rowville coach Ben Wise believes the ugly win over a terrific side is a splendid sign after a tumultuous week of illness at the nest.

“I think we played half an hour… maybe, of good footy, which I guess is a pleasing thing for us,” he said.

“It’s a positive for us, the resilience of the group not being able to train, we had a fair few boys who were crook throughout the week.

“To not play to our best and still come away with the win is pleasing.”

Leading the scintillating final term was skipper Anthony Brolic, who kicked two cracking goals.

Wise was thrilled with the performance of his captain and his other leaders in the engine room.

“He is a good player, him, Lachie McDonald and Alex Frawley had huge days,” he said.

“They (South Croydon) have a really strong midfield led by the two Kings (Max and Daniel), so we knew we were up against it.

“It was a really good tussle and I think Lachie McDonald has had 37 (disposals) and kicked two (goals), Brol’s (Anthony Brolic) had 25 and kicked two and then I think Spud’s (Alex Frawley) had 27 and 10 or eight tackles.

“They kept us in the game I think, I didn’t think we were great defensively, our back six has been really strong, but I thought it was the midfield battle that got us over the line.”

The five goal to two final term saw the Hawks swoop on a fifth successive win, 16.16 (112) to 15.7 (97).

For Noble Park, it was a shock defeat on its home track, suffering a loss to the rejuvenated Doncaster East outfit.

The Lions have been on fire this season and had a stronghold on the match from the very first bounce.

Donny East kicked tremendously in front of goal, to lead at every change.

After three terrific wins and looking to really hitting its straps, the Bulls conceded over 100 points for the second time this season in its second loss of the season.

While the loss and the fact it conceded so many goals will infuriate Noble Park coach Steve Hughes, a very winnable pair of games against Blackburn and Doncaster will prepare the Bulls for its mammoth game against Balwyn on Queens Birthday Saturday perfectly.

In other matches across the Premier competition: Vermont defeated Park Orchards 15.4 (94) to 11.12 (78), Jordan Lisle kicked five to guide Balwyn to a 15.12 (102) to 12.12 (84) win over Norwood, and Doncaster made it two on the bounce with a 7.17 (59) to 7.7 (49) win over North Ringwood.

LADDER: Rowville 20, Doncaster East 16, Vermont 16, Balwyn 12, Noble Park 12, South Croydon 12, Blackburn 10, Park Orchards 8, Doncaster 8, Norwood 4, Berwick 2, North Ringwood 0.

GOAL-KICKERS: C Haley (Balwyn) 20, J Wilsen (South Croydon) 14, A Ainger (Vermont) 13, H Money (Berwick) 13, M Davey (Rowville) 12.

FIXTURE: Noble Park v Blackburn, Vermont v Berwick, Doncaster East v Rowville, Norwood v Park Orchards, North Ringwood v Balwyn, Doncaster v South Croydon.