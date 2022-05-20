Always injured to mid-season draft prospect: ex-Haileyburian’s journey

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Ex-Haileyburian Hugo Hall-Kahan remembers running around and having so much fun.

What he did not realise at the time of winning his under 12’s premiership for East Sandringham was that the day would act as an important souvenir for how much he loves footy.

A photo of Hall-Kahan with the premiership cup still hangs in his room, and the four quarters of playing in the midfield – without coming off for a break – are etched in his memory.

After that day until the start of the Covid-punctuated 2021 season, he would play just three games of footy.

Three games in five years.

Three!

“It was my last footy memory before the injuries started,” he said, referencing the premiership.

“So I still revert back to that heaps because it reminds me of how much I love the game.”

It was a blend of staunch belief, and that passion, which kept Hall-Kahan mentally engaged for the subsequent period.

A bone and cartilage condition in his knee, Osteochondritis dissecans, kept him out for four years (2016-19) as he was barely able to run or kick. Stress fractures in his back would have kept him out of 2020, regardless of Covid-19.

A self-confessed ‘footy nuffie’ who wants to give back to the school, he remained a constant presence at Haileybury training sessions and games, helping out wherever he could in the Bloods footy community.

“It was very challenging watching my mates play, I always had that identity to other people that I was just that kid on the side lines,” he said.

“It was tough but I definitely grew as a person – I became more mature.

“I probably realised that the story that I got to tell about being injured, I wouldn’t have it any other way because it taught me so many lessons.”

Chief among those were work ethic and how to take care of his body.

Eligible for the mid-season Draft on Wednesday 1 June, chats with close mates and AFL-listed Josh Worrell (Adelaide) and Marcus Windhager (St Kilda) have given an insight into life at the top level.

He expects that there will be peaks and troughs if he is selected next month and his journey has equipped him well with how to navigate the challenges.

“I think that belief was always a big thing for me – I never stopped dreaming,” he said.

“I just always believed and always thought the talent doesn’t really go away, it’s more about how hard you’re willing to work so I just got to grinding and got to work and just really worked hard.

“I knew I had to work extra hard and probably a little bit harder than the others, given they were just a step ahead always because they had played.

“I always had AFL in my sights, it was always the dream and I never gave it up really.”

Distinguishing between the times his body needs a rest and when it can be pushed hard is another skill that he is confident will serve him well in the future.

There is cause for optimism that Hall-Kahan will join the conga-line of AFL talent produced by Haileybury including the Brayshaw brothers, the King twins, Tom Scully and Stefan Martin.

2021 saw him back on the park and forming part of the Haileybury line up, playing four games on the wing before becoming a main target up forward in the final three games.

He also played two games for NAB League side Sandringham last year, averaging 19 disposals and leaping for everything.

Coach Matthew Lloyd identified him as a talent in 2021, saying he was frequently in their top handful of performers, wearing his heart on his sleeve and always exuding an insatiable work ethic.

“I think he has the ability to play half-back, half-forward, wing, deeper forward, he just has really strong versatility,” Lloyd said.

“He’s got good endurance, good speed and he’s a pure footballer – there’s a lot of athletes that get drafted and there’s a lot of athletes that can seriously play footy, so I think he has got the attributes to be given an opportunity and then it’s up to him what he makes of it from there.”

Getting a full year of footy – both playing, and training with 2021 top-30 picks including Finn Callaghan (GWS), Blake Howes (Melbourne) and Windhager – under his belt in 2021 was a massive step according to Hall-Kahan, albeit frustrating that he was again not playing, despite this time being fully fit.

The 2022 pre-season, which others reference as significant for Hall-Kahan’s development, built on that form.

Plus, it was his first uninterrupted pre-season, with no injuries, school cricket or Covid-19 restrictions to contend with.

Hall-Kahan trained according to Worrell’s AFL program for three weeks with the Adelaide key-position player and Windhager ahead of 2022.

Those around Hall-Kahan’s NAB League club say Worrell, also a Haileybury alumni, was insistent on his talent, having had some kicks with him at the park, and persistent to get him in to the club and give him a chance to reach the next level.

“He was always very confident and believed in himself but he was always injured but no-one believed in him until he got his body right,” Worrell said.

“Everyone knew he had a bit of talent and it’s been good for him to show it off this year – it’s definitely very deserved for all the work he did in rehab and what he does to get his body right each week.”

A nine-shot, four goal outing in a practice game for Sandringham against Dandenong Stingrays kickstarted a strong first month for Hall-Kahan.

Listed at 188 centimetres, he has started the season as an undersized key target in attack, sharing the forward 50 with top five prospect Harry Sheezel.

Across his first four official games, Hall-Kahan kicked 11.7, including a bag of five against Calder Cannons in round two, and his AFL-style running patterns also catch the eye of coaches.

Running has always been a feature of his game and his ability to outrun his opponents by working up the ground and then exposing them out the back has been a source of many of his goals.

Hall-Kahan’s metres at high speed (18 km/h or more) – a significant metric used to measure running output and intensity – is among the best at his NAB League club and he is running over 10 kilometres per game consistently, with little time on the bench.

The ex-Haileyburian recently reached out to former school coach Lloyd to work on his set shot goalkicking routine ahead of the mid-season draft, but the 270-game Essendon forward is confident that improved confidence, rather than correcting a technical flaw will allow the 18-year-old to flourish.

“Hugo’s always been very good at making life very difficult for his opponents because of his work rate and he never stands still,” Lloyd said.

“He has gone to another level this year at Sandy to be continually presenting and getting opportunities to have shots on goal.

“I think clubs would be looking at him and they might see a Jack Gunston type of footballer who can play as a third tall and he’s a tough match up whether to play a tall or small on him.”

Hall-Kahan was selected for the Colgate Young Guns squad, essentially putting him in the top bracket of 2003-born talent in the state, with 13 AFL clubs nominating to watch him.

The Colgate Young Guns played two games in May, Hall-Kahan showing his run as he adjusted to a high half-forward in game one, before two goals from outside 50 in game two at Ikon Park in Carlton.

“I’m going into each game knowing I can beat every opponent that comes on to me – that’s the mindset I have.”

The 18-year-old works at his Dad’s southeast Asian restaurant on Collins Street to allow him flexibility to get to Dragons’ training sessions early and prioritise his footy, as he tries to be deaf to the outside talk.

He’s just happy to be back playing footy.

“Every game counts at the moment so I’m trying to put my best foot forward and feel fresh,” he said.

“I’m enjoying the continuity of playing again and getting games under my belt.

“That’s all I’ve ever wanted to do and I’ve got full faith in my body now so I’m feeling really good.”