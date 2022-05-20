Grim statistics

Hospital emergency departments in the South East are among the most stretched in metro Melbourne, according to official stats.

Between January and March, there were a staggering 46 patients staying longer than 24 hours in Casey Hospital ED, 43 at Dandenong Hospital and 56 at Monash Medical Centre in Clayton.

This compares with just 10 between the three hospitals a year earlier.

At the same time, just 40 per cent of emergency patients are being treated in the recommended time at Casey Hospital, 53 per cent at Dandenong Hospital and 36 per cent at Monash Medical Centre.

Emergency patients triaged as category 2 and in need of urgent care are recommended to be treated within 10 minutes.

Only 20 per cent of Casey Hospital category 2 emergency patients were seen within the benchmark, 34 per cent at Dandenong Hospital and 17.5 per cent at Monash Medial Centre.

Across these categories, the three hospitals rank among the lowest performing in Melbourne.

As recently as Saturday 14 May, Monash Medical Centre’s emergency department announced it was diverting patients due to “currently experiencing high demand and long wait times for both adults and children”.

The social-media post by Monash Health stated: “The most seriously sick or injured will always be cared for first.

“The Department of Health and Ambulance Victoria are assisting to divert less urgent care where possible.

“All our Emergency Departments, including Monash Medical Centre, remain open for urgent medical emergencies.”

In the 2022 State Budget, the Government announced $235 million to expand Casey Hospital’s emergency department.