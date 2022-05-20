Industry zone’s lingering stench

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council and residents are calling for greater monitoring of the putrid air reportedly wafting from the ‘offensive industry’ zone (IZ2) in Dandenong South.

Currently, the Environment Protection Authority Victoria (EPA) has a fixed air-monitoring station in Greaves Reserve, Dandenong, which provides real-time air quality data on a public website.

It’s about two kilometres north of the IZ2 – too far away to effectively warn households and schools in Dandenong South and Keysborough that surround the zone, say residents.

“There’s a lot of homes and a state government school between that station and the industrial 2 zone,” says Keysborough resident Dom Boccari.

The current air-testing regime gave “no comfort” to residents in Keysborough who are plagued by lingering, identified “organic” odours from the zone several times a month.

“Why don’t we know what it is? It’s not getting tested and we don’t know what it is.”

Mr Boccari wants extra air monitoring stations closer to the zone, testing for “harmful toxins” and providing real-time data.

He suggests stations at the Lyndhurst toxic waste dump, the IZ2 in Dandenong South, and the CALM mound at the corner of Eastlink and Greens Road as well as the Eastern Treatment plant in Bangholme.

The IZ2 is one of just three in Victoria – a zone reserved for heavy and offensive industries which require extensive buffer zones.

The council is also pressing the EPA for more monitoring stations closer to the zone and nearby residential areas.

Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti, who lives near the northern edge of the industry 2 zone, said the move would “make the community feel safer”.

At the moment, there was a need to find out what was causing the regular stenches that causes “everyone closes their doors and windows”.

“There’s smells many, many times over the years. And it can be very strong sometimes.

“It might not be hazardous, but it also might be.

“That’s what the residents are complaining about – they’re concerned about their health, their family and their children. It might have effects long-term and years down the track.”

Cr Memeti said he would lobby political parties ahead of the November state election to rezone the hazardous industry 2 zone.

He proposes to allow existing uses but to ban any further toxic industries due to the rising population in the Keysborough and Dandenong South surrounds.

“That’s the only way to slowly clean up the area over time.”

According to its recent quarterly performance report, the council requested EPA air monitoring in the “west/north west of Ordish Road” area due to “several complaints of ‘organic’ waste” odours. smell” emanating from the zone.

Greater Dandenong city planning acting director James Thorley told a council meeting that extra air monitoring would be raised with the EPA on 20 May.

“As to their specific locations and the reporting technology that comes out of that, we will be working through those details as part of that meeting coming up in the future.”

It was also exploring a taskforce with the EPA on air emissions and “many other areas”.

“We believe that good progress has been made in working increasingly with the (EPA) on the emissions issue.”

In a recent letter to Mr Boccari, the EPA stated there were “no current plans” for installing stations at the four sites.

An EPA spokesperson said its air monitoring network included the fixed station in Dandenong with “increased capacity for mobile, incident air monitoring”.

“Given the various industries inside the (industrial) precinct, it is expected that there will be variations in air quality depending on where you are inside the precinct.”

Air pollution’s health risks were evaluated using the AirWatch monitoring program, emergency incident response and targeted programs, the spokesperson said.

“EPA will continue to review its network to ensure that it meets the requirements of the Victorian community and that it attains the State’s Environmental Reference Standards and those required for the National Environment Protection (Ambient Air Quality).”