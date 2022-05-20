Bulls champion stuffs stat sheet

Kyle Martin is running hot.

The Noble Park champion compiled yet another mesmeric stat line last week, to go with four sensational weeks to begin the season.

Without his engine room partner in crime Jackson Sketcher on Saturday, Martin had to carry a heavier load for the Bulls.

He obliged, with a simply ridiculous performance.

Martin collected 41 disposals and booted two goals, shining some light on dark day for the Bulls at Pat Wright Oval.

The tremendous day has come by no surprise, as his month prior to Saturday has been just as compelling.

In round 1 against Rowville, Martin collected 37 disposals, nine clearances, 13 inside 50s, seven rebound 50s and applied six tackles.

In round 2 against Berwick, he was reportedly tagged, but still managed to gather 35 disposals, 11 clearances, 11 inside 50s and slot a goal.

Round 3 against Vermont was as equally amazing, with 31 disposals, 15 clearances, 11 inside 50s, a whopping 11 tackles and one goal.

Round 4 saw the superstar accumulate 37 disposals with an astonishing 17 clearances in the wet against Norwood.

Though he isn’t renowned for collecting Chandler Medal votes, this start to the season is undisputedly capturing the attention of the umpires.