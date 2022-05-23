Building case adjourned

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The owner of a Dandenong hotel building has won an adjournment to contest charges of failing to comply with orders to fix an alleged litany of fire risks.

Emad Farag, who owns the City Edge apartment hotel site in Thomas Street, appeared at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 18 May.

He and his company E & M Farag were charged with five offences each, arising from three City of Greater Dandenong inspections between March 2019 and January 2020.

The charges included allegedly failing to follow building orders such as to provide a fire engineer’s report confirming fire-rated walls and doors, and fire separations in the hotel.

They were also charged by the council with allegedly failing to provide complete safety maintenance records.

The contest hearing is set for 5 and 6 December.