Safer turns on Springvale Rd

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

New traffic signals and crossings have been installed as part of the State-funded $3.9 million upgrade of two notorious Springvale Road intersections.

The project included traffic signals and pedestrian crossings at the Virginia Street and Newcomen Road intersection.

The nearby Rosalie Street intersection has been modified to allow drivers to only turn left onto Springvale Road.

A 40 km/h speed limit has also been extended up to Watt Street for safety, traffic flow and access to businesses.

Bus queue jump lanes have also been installed.

In a five-year period up to 30 June 2020, there were nine recorded crashes at the intersections. Four involved serious injury and one resulted in a fatality.

Most of them were caused by drivers turning right on Springvale Road at the intersections.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the upgrades “ensure Victorians can make it home safely every day”.

“Whether it’s travelling to the shops, work or school – the completion of these works will benefit all locals and make it easier for them to get to where they need to go.”

Clarinda MP Meng Heang Tak and South Eastern Metroplitan MP Lee Tarlamis said the works would improve traffic flow and safety in the area.

““The completion of these works will benefit the entire Springvale community – with more reliable and safer journeys for both motorists and pedestrians as they travel around the area,” Mr Tarlamis said.

In June 2020, Greater Dandenong Council called for $1 million for lights at Virginia Street, following a fatal three-car crash at Rosalie Street in 2019.