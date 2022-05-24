Contribute to Red Shield Appeal

The Salvation Army Australia is calling on the local community to get involved in this year’s Red Shield Appeal.

All funds raised locally will stay local to support services within the community.

Now in its 56th year, the Red Shield Appeal is The Salvos flagship fundraising appeal and is aiming to raise $36 million nationally.

In Victoria the Salvos are aiming to raise $1 million in local collections to be used on the vital services in the local community.

After a tough few years, communities are still feeling the impacts of multiple disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, this year The Salvos are highlighting the ‘shadow pandemic’ that’s destroying lives: family and domestic violence.

Risks of domestic violence have increased in the past 12 months due to economic insecurity.

It’s reported that one in four women in Australia will experience domestic violence in their lifetime, and it is the largest cause of women and children becoming homeless in Australia.

The Salvos need community members to volunteer or support their local Red Shield Appeal in any way they can during May. All local funds raised will remain in the community to help ensure that no one is left in need.

“We’re so grateful to local communities who have always rallied together and supported the Red Shield Appeal year on year,” said Major Warren Elliott, Public Relations Secretary for the Salvation Army.

“We need the help of community members more than ever as we continue to support those who have felt the devastating impacts of the past couple years.”

Over the past 12 months, The Salvos supported around 5,800 women and children impacted by family and domestic violence nationally.

Each year, through The Salvation Army’s nationwide network of services about: *

● One person is assisted every 17 seconds

● Three people are supported every minute.

● Approximately 887,500 crisis beds are provided to people experiencing homelessness – including women and children as family and domestic violence is the largest cause of women and children becoming homeless in Australia.

Major Elliott added: “We cannot do what we do without you. If you have the means, please consider becoming a volunteer or donating to the Red Shield Appeal this year. Your generosity and support will help us to leave no one in need.”

To donate or volunteer for The Salvation Army’s Red Shield Appeal, or if you need support from The Salvos, visit salvationarmy.org.au or call 13 SALVOS. You can also donate at any Salvos Store.