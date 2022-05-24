Garden on the grow

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Within four months, Maralinga Community Garden in Keysborough is taking impressive shape.

A working bee of students, Bunnings staff and garden members built six solid timber raised-beds and installed a shed in the fledgling garden in Chandler Road Reserve.

Noble Park Secondary School ‘Hands in Learning’ students who gave up a curriculum-free day, as well as staff from Bunnings stores in Keysborough, Dandenong and Clyde joined in the effort.

Garden member Gaye Guest said the three-metre by 1.5 metre beds would be divided into 12 growing spaces for would-be members.

Already, the garden has 20 members with spare growing plots available in either food cubes or timber beds.

Fruit trees, such as banana, mulberry and apricot varieties, have been planted. Also growing are chilli, cabbage, mustard leaves, spinach, broccoli, beetroot, carrot and coriander in the beds.

There are plans to prepare in-ground plots, Ms Guest said.

To join, go to the ‘Maralinga Community Garden’ Facebook page.